KAMPALA —StarTimes has launched Easter Campaign named 2 billion Sharing and upgrade. Starting 15th March 2022, both existing and new StarTimes customer will share 2 Billion Uganda Shillings in form of upgrades, Extra days, School Fees and Easter hampers.

To be part of this promotion, simply pay Weekly or Monthly subscription no matter the bouquet and enjoy upgrade to the next bouquet automatically.

As opposed to the last campaigns this particular one will benefit more customers, due to the fact that both Weekly and Monthly subscribers will benefit from this promotion, said The Brand and Marketing Director StarTimes Isma Lule.

StarTimes is the only pay TV in Uganda that has convenient payment options that allow subscribers to make payments in form of Daily, Weekly or Monthly subscription.

Highest bouquet customers will enjoy extra days upon Monthly subscription.

For inactive decoders: simply reactivate Weekly or Monthly subscription to enjoy upgrade to the next bouquet. Selected customers in this category are going to enjoy extra days of subscription. Sharing is caring.

This Easter campaign has come at a time when StarTimes has just premiered the new family telenovela dubbed “The Brothers Season 2” on ST Novela E Plus channel in Classic, Smart and Super Bouquets. Every member of the family will have something to enjoy this Easter, ranging from Ladies content, Children channels and the football live action.

StarTimes Group is the leading digital television operator in Africa, serving the

Continent’s population with subsidiaries in 37 countries with 14 million subscribers to its digital platform (DVB) plus an additional 20 million users of its over-the-top (OTT) streaming service.

StarTimes is the Exclusive broadcaster and the Title sponsor of Uganda Premier league and FUFA big league.

