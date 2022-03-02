KAMPALA – Blankets and Wine, Uganda’s premium lifestyle outdoor experience, returns on 27th March 2022 after a two years’ break owing to the ban on physical events due to the pandemic. The post-lockdown edition coincides with the event’s 10th anniversary and according to the organisers, the celebration has been themed “Blankets is Me” to reinforce the DNA of Blankets and Wine in an all-new experience powered by Chipper Cash.

“Blankets and Wine is essentially more than a concert and allows revellers to enjoy live music from some of Africa’s most talented artists, interact with friends, meet new people and have an all-around great experience. As we commemorate 10 years of existence, we intend to reinforce the essence of this event and deliver a memorable experience for everyone who attends,” said Chantal Ngenzi, General Manager at House of DJs.

This year’s event will feature musicians from the afro-beat genre in live music performances, food and drinks courts, pop-up market and games at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. Local and international performances from Uganda and around Africa will headline the event, including Spice Diana, Zex Bilangilagi among others and popular DJs like DJ Alisha and Dj Bankrobber. On the international scene, musicians like Uncle Waffles (South Africa), Nviiri the Story Teller (Kenya) and Bruce Melodie (Rwanda) are confirmed to attend.

“As the exclusive digital payments partner for this year’s Blankets and Wine Edition, we can’t wait for the loyal fanbase to take advantage of Chipper Cash’s seamless payments solution as they purchase their discounted 10th anniversary edition tickets as well as other goods and services on the D-day. Blankets and Wine has come of age and we’re excited to be part of this journey as Chipper Cash continues to lay firm footing in Uganda as the leading remittances and investment solution in the country,” said Dan Tumuramye, the Country Director at Chipper Cash.

Tickets are priced at UGX 100,000 and physical tickets can be purchased from Zone 7 (Mbuya), Shisa Nyama Village (Bugolobi) and Kenjis (Kisementi). To access discounted tickets, revellers can purchase online and checkout with Chipper Cash in the comfort of their homes and offices. Look out for exciting Chipper Cash promos and offers on social media for a chance to win cash or complimentary tickets.

