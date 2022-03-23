KAMPALA – Comedians led by Don Andre were on Sunday at Namugongo Secondary and Vocational for a comedy tour dubbed ‘Chalk on Jokes’ school tour. The aim of the school tour is to traverse the country making stops at different schools to address issues of mental health and how the students can tackle them. Through the tour, comedians also tell youths in school about the dangers of mental health but in a different approach.

They use standup comedy to address these issues in a more interesting way that also sends the audience into laughter. While at Namugongo, Don Andre travelled with comedians Ann Kansiime, Optional Allan, Timothy Nyanzi, Daniel Omara and Papatunde.

Before hitting the stage, the comedians gave chance to the students who thought they had talent in standup comedy and each class was represented by some of the students. Don Andre, the host of Chalk on Jokes called on each class but it was surprising as they impressed their fellow students when they delivered their jokes.

The comedians on the lineup that were selected by Don Andre also did not disappoint as their delivery was exactly what the students and part of the members of the administration were waiting for. The teachers, Headteacher and the principal of the school were seen in the audience and could not hold back their laughter.

According to Don Andre, Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School was the first to host the Chalk on Jokes comedy tour and other schools are also yet to host a lineup of comedians. Don Andre says that the concept is not just to have comedians deliver just back rather all jokes should be centered around mental health and seeing how they can fight mental health and also address it among the youths.

The Chalk on Jokes comedy school tour is also supported by The Kansiime Foundation, Holics Pads and Sheebah Cares.

