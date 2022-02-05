KAMPALA – Power couple Sudhir and Jyotsna Ruparelia, woke up to a hide and seek game on Saturday, February 5, 2022 as they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

Mr Sudhir posted their photos, understood to have been take at their Entebbe-based Rosebud flower farm with friends and family joining in to give them the best wishes, for the time together.

A behind-the-scenes management enforcer, Jyotsna has been by Sudhir’s side as the city businessman built his empire that spans from hotels and hospitality industry, real estate, floriculture, education and schools to media, insurance and forex and banking.

While Mr Sudhir, an effective business enforcer is now the Executive Chairman of their conglomerate, the Ruparelia Group, Ms Jyotsna heads the grants division of the Ruparelia foundation.

Her expertise is in foreign exchange operations and financial management and has largely operated in the shadow of her husband and children who run the frontline of the businesses.

