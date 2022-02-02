KAMPALA — Keem Fame Rich tried to explore himself in every possible way through Music, studies, management, and many more.

Keem Fame Rich, Uganda’s youngest digitalpreneur, Promoter and Artist from Kampala Makindye , is giving competition to the worldwide marketing individuals. In this very modern world, where game is very high, Born January 16, 1999 at Mulago Hospital.

Keem Fame Rich has worked with over 300 brands to put them on top

He was passionate about the work which suited him and living his life in his ways.

He was used to exploring new things in different and non-ethical ways, which seems to be right.



Under his travels around the world Keem Fame Rich came to know about the versatility and different aspects of the internet at the early age of his life. By the time he went on exploring more and more and dedicating his time to it.

At the age of 20, Keem Fame Rich formed a company name the Keemfame.com media through his knowledge and experience.

The Company media provides website creation, Instagram management, online press release, Google knowledge graph, YouTube marketing graphic designing, IMDB, and Wikipedia creation.

Through his company, he gave consultance to many b-town celebs renowned individuals companies in the field of marketing.

His ‘s great efforts and hard work lead him to expertise in the field of marketing.

In this very competing world, Keem Fame Rich feels that, you should ensure that you are updated by each and every change taking place in the field of digital marketing on daily basis so that you won’t be kicked out of the competition. https://www.keemfamerich.com

Related