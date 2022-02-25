Supported by the Bureau for International Exchanges and Cooperation, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, and organised by StarTimes, the 2022 Chinese Culture and Tourism Month themed series are available to viewers in Africa between 25 January and 24 February.

The audience can watch the programmes on ST SINO DRAMA, ST GUIDE E, ST GUIDE F, ST CHINESE HOMELAND, ST KUNGFU, as well as online live and on-demand playback via the StarTimes ON APP.

During the 2022 Chinese Culture and Tourism Month, a variety of well-produced and audience-friendly programmes showcasing China’s novel artistic achievements and the results of international cultural exchanges will be broadcast.

For instance, Li Bai, a dance drama by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater that reveals the inner world of China’s “poet immortal”; Splendid China, a masterpiece of music, dance, poetry and paintings by China Oriental Performing Arts Group that showcases the charm of ancient China; Gala Performance in Celebration of FOCAC’s 8th Ministerial Conference, a beautiful collection of stage art that brings together the distinctive features of China and Africa; Blooms of Spring – Chinese New Year Concert, the Spring Along the Silk Road 2022 New Year Online Concert, as well as introduction to Chinese cuisine, acrobatics, Tai Chi and many other highlights.

As the 2022 Chinese Culture and Tourism Month coincides with the Chinese New Year, Chinese New Year related content is also available in the programmes, including Happy Chinese New Year concert, an animated paper-cutting show “Chinese New Year”; the audience can also learn to prepare a sumptuous dinner on the eve of Chinese New Year with the programme “Chinese New Year’s Eve”, and experience the joyful, colourful and peaceful atmosphere of Chinese New Year.

