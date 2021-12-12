KAMPALA —Power couple Yasser Matovu and Nadia Mbire have on Sunday, December 12, dismissed rumours of disintegration of their marriage, making rounds on some sections of social media, saying their union is still as blissful and void of contraversies.

Rumours have been flying around over the weekend to the effect that the marriage has hit the rocks over unfaithfulness on the part of Yasser.

However, in an interview with this website, Nadia who sounded disappointed said rumours were based on idleness.

“I don’t know where they pick such rumours from. The rumours going round that our marriage is on the rocks are totally baseless and I think being propagated by haters who have nothing useful to do,” she said.

“The last time I checked, my marriage to Yasser is still as blissful and void of contraversies as ever,” she said.

Nadia is daughter to city tycoon Charles Mbire.

Related