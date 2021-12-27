KAMPALA — MultiChoice Uganda has awarded 250 winners for the Tweyanziza 2021 bonanza.

Tweyanziza2021 is a chance for DStv and GOtv customers who remained connected throughout the year to be rewarded for their loyalty.

Speaking at the announcement of the winners, Nellie Mwandha, Head of Customer Retention said, “At MultiChoice, we are excited to be rewarding our loyal customers this festive season. Some of these customers have been subscribed to DStv or GOtv for between 5 to 15 years”

“Most especially this time around we looked into our database to thank the customers who have been with us, and loyally paying their DStv and GOtv subscriptions the past two years. We recognize that the past two years have not been easy around the world, and we greatly appreciate the customers who have stayed loyal with us through them,” she added.

The festive bonanza, which will see over 200 winners rewarded in the month of December is part of an initiative by MultiChoice to deepen its connection to its customers and brighten their festive season this year.

The Tweyanziza2021 campaign will be handing over gift hampers and brand goodies to the customers across all bouquets on DStv and GOtv.

