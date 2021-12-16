KAMPALA — As part of the continuous efforts to bolster impactful strategic partnerships, Movit Products joined hands with the Rotary Club of Muyenga for the installation of Agustus Nuwagaba as the 34th President of the Club.

The activity was held at Las Vegas Hotel, Bunga on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 under the theme: “Serve to change lives”.

The Movit Products Executive Chairman Ssalongo Simpson Birungi together with his wife Nnalongo Sheila Birungi attended the auspicious event in full support and representation of the Rotary spirit and activities done to drive change and impact across various communities.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Nuwagaba called for more efforts from the private sector to serve the needy.

Movit Products has previously championed a number of initiatives across the rotary fraternities in Bugolobi, Bweyogerere, Muyenga and Mityana-Kakindu where they recently launched the “KANOS Against Malaria Project”.

The Rotary Club of Muyenga is also among the top contributors to the Rotary Foundation, having donated over $11,000 during the concluding Rotary year.

