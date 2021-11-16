KAMPALA — StarTimes has launched a campaign named ‘Christmas Level up” that will see its customers win over 200 million in prizes such as Cash, School Fees, Flat Screen TVs, Annual decoder subscription among others.

The theme for this campaign is Upgrade your TV experience with StarTimes Christmas level up

In the same arrangement, existing StarTimes customers will enjoy FREE upgrade to the next bouquet upon payment of monthly subscription on their current bouquet.

For the highest bouquet customers, making monthly subscription and automatically receive 5 days extra.

“Christmas is about sharing moment with family and friends, As StarTimes our customers is our family that is why we came up with a campaign that is focused on sharing with all our beloved customers” said StarTimes Uganda Brand and Marketing Director Isma Lule

He said all customers have a chance of winning the prizes highlighted above.

“To enter the draw simply buy a StarTimes decoder or make monthly subscription. Winners will be announced weekly in a live TV Draw in December”.

‘This festival we have something special for our oldest customers, 500 loyal customers will receive special festive humpers to spice up their X-Mas experience”

“For the Football lovers, we have deliberately lined up hot StarTimes UPL fixtures that will give our customers the best of Ugandan football, and during the Christmas week we shall have a cocktail of music and football in an event dubbed ‘Christmas battle”

“Big StarTimes UPL teams, big artistes in one venue,” Lule said.

Related