A new Philippine drama named Love Thy Woman will be premiered on the channel ST Novela E plus since November 23rd, 20:40 CAT, between Monday and Sunday.

This series is exclusively on StarTimes and first time to air in Africa.

It features complicated relationships in a family of mixed culture background between two generations, and how they react when their love being challenged by accident and sisterhood.

Love Thy Woman tells a story full of twists. Dana and Jia are stepsisters of half-Chinese, half-Filipino decent being groomed to work and someday head the multi-million real estate business their father established.

Despite having different upbringings, both of them grew up possessing charm and intelligence.

Jia got her degree in interior design in a local university, while Dana finished Architecture in California where she fell in love with a fellow Chinese named David.

This encounter soon led to a grand nuptial between the two families, which unfortunately end in a tragic car accident causing Dana to fall into a deep coma. After nearly a year of fruitless attempts to induce Dana out of coma, her family reached a decision to soon end her suffering.

During this emotionally-trying times, Jia and David formed an unlikely friendship which eventually blossomed into love. But what future awaits the two as harsh moral values and an unexpected miracle complicates their forbidden affair?

“Love themed dramas always rank high on audience’s wish list, and Love Thy Woman this time will bring additional factors of cultural communications and merges as background due to the life experience of main characters. We are happy to include these popular TV-series into the package currently offering, thus our audience can enjoy more content, choice and especially, the time spending with family members and friends of the same interest before the screen.” Said Isma Lule, the Marketing Director of StarTimes Uganda.

Related