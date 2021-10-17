KAMPALA – Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Principal Prof Wasswa Balunywa has underscored the need to nurture children’s talents so as they can ably use them.

Prof Balunywa who was presiding over the DIY awards ceremony of the Early Risers Club on Saturday at Skyz Hotel in Naguru, urged the young stars to be cautious about things and learn to discover what they don’t know.

“You have so much knowledge at your disposal. There is nothing as good as knowledge because with it, you can do a lot of things. Respect God and don’t do things He would not love you to do,” Prof Balunywa told the children.

He encouraged them to respect their parents since all the blessings God gives them (children) go through the parents.

Prof Balunywa who is also the Patron of the club cautioned the children on drug abuse saying it is a big problem in society that ruins careers.

“Don’t use drugs, they give you a good feeling but if you are lucky, they will kill you very quickly and if you are not, you will have forever pain.”

Early Risers that boasts of over 200 members had 40 of its members partake in the Do it yourself (DIY) project where 25 made it to the finals.

In the competition, the children under two categories of teens and kids who had a month to prepare were asked to identify problems in their communities and design possible solutions.

Maria Lynette Matovu, whose project was about ‘Children’s Art Gallery’ emerged the winner in the Kid’s category and walked away with USD50.

The judges said she presented a great problem and a great solution. They explained that her idea would be the first of the kind in Uganda urging the ER club to support her.

“Interim can be an online and later an offline gallery,” they advised.

In the teens’ category, Karlton Muyimba walked away with the USD100. His project was called ‘Karlton’s Education Information Support Center (KEISC)’

The judges said Muyimba did not only have the problem clear, but he also had the solution very clear with a detailed implementation plan (budget and work plan).

“Early Risers should become an accountability partner and participate in promoting the fundraising activity. Follow up on the way forward in terms of timelines,” they advised.

The Early Risers Club has been around for the last five years grooming a group of like-minded young stars also runs a number of programs for children like indoor trainings, exposure visits in their careers (future) and creativity & innovation centres.

