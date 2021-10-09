KAMPALA – Big Talent C.E.O Eddy Kenzo’s luck keeps soaring every other day. The multi-award winning artist has now landed an ambassadorial role of Alkhaleej Tours and Travel Company known for best destinations across the globe.

Kenzo who has a big following in Africa and beyond will now be the face of the tour and travel company globally to interest people into choosing Alkhaleej Tours.

The ‘Blessed’ singer revealed the news of the signing that was done at UK Mall in Kansanga across his social media platforms on Independence Day.

“I bring you good news on this Independence Day. Yesterday I joined this great family of AlkhaleejTours as their global brand ambassador and am very excited to tell you that #AlkhaleejTours is a solution to all your travel problems,” he posted.

According to Kenzo, in the quest to boost Uganda’s Tourism industry, such services are very important and will ease travel and enjoyment plans because #AlkhaleejTours has the most affordable and fairest prices.

“We offer services like Air ticketing, hotel reservations, transfers, Car rentals, Cruises, villas/apartments, Private Jets, Tour activities and Investment Services,” he said.

Kenzo has in the past held a number of ambassadorial roles which he has executed diligently. The most recent one was that of being the Tourism Ambassador of Uganda.

In 2018, Kenzo was made a tourism ambassador of Uganda Wildlife Authority after winning the award of Favorite African Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

In 2017, he was also named a tourism ambassador for Kenya by Kenya Tourism Board and his role was to promote the culture, beauty, natural resource, infrastructure and tourism in general, of Kenya, under the campaign “Take a break”.

Subsequently in September 2020, the then state minister for tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi unveiled Eddy Kenzo as Uganda’s tourism Ambassador in a pompous function at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

Kiwanda explained that their choice for Kenzo as the ambassador was influenced by his music that has restored hope, built confidence and showcased Uganda’s strength to move forth (Sitya loss, Stamina, Tweyagale etc) and the ministry was privileged to be associated with him.

The Minister shared that Kenzo came at the time the tourism industry needed him the most in the hard times of Covid-19 and they believed that the singer will bring his music appeal to the tourism industry of Uganda world over.

“Eddy Kenzo will join the sector in pushing forward majorly four campaigns; Tulambule where he will concentrate on promoting domestic tourism, Twende Uganda campaign- whose purpose is to increase the Uganda tourism awareness amongst the East Africa Community, Destination Uganda campaign- which targets the rest of Africa and Pearl of Africa Tourism Campaign whose target is the international scene,” the minister said then.

