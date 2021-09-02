KAMPALA – Gagamel International C.E.O Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has added another year to his age and his wife Zuena Kirema held nothing back as she wished him a happy birthday.

Zuena through her official social media pages opened up her heart for the father of her children and let her feelings shown.

“A piece of my heart, a king, the father to my babies was born today. Happy birthday my love. May Allah keep blessing you my love, you’re always giving and for that matter, you deserve nothing but the best my love. Thank you for always fulfilling your promises. I love you infinity Bebe Cool,” she posted.

Zuena shared different photos of her hubby and thanked him for always fulfilling his promises before pledging that their love will last forever.

Born September 1st, 1977, Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool celebrates his 43rd birthday and as you would expect, there is a lot of love flowing his way from family, friends, fans, and followers.

In January, Bebe Cool and Zuena Kirema celebrated nineteen years of their relationship.

