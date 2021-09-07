KAMPALA – Former presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has poured out his feelings for wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulayi as he celebrated her birthday.

Itungo and Kyagulanyi last month celebrated 10 years of matrimony.

In a message he shared across his official social media platforms, the National Unity Platform principal revealed how Barbie has been the back bone of the transformation of his life.

He thanked her for all the moments they had shared together and how she is his pillar of strength. He wondered what life would be without her.

“It’s like only yesterday when I first set my eyes on you Barbie Kyagulanyi. From that time, my life has never been the same again. For all the smiles and frowns we have shared, for all the good and bad times we have been through, I praise God that we are still the same love birds that made that solemn promise to each other, Bobi posted.

He added: “Oh how I love you Itungo! This world would never be the same if you were not born, atleast not for me. The world will never know how much of an inspiration you are to me. You transformed me and gave me a new meaning of life.”

Bobi who described Barbie as his best friend shared how glad he is that she was born for her.

“You have been the wind beneath my wings every time I fly. My number one fan, my cheer leader and my pillar of strength. I love you so much #ComradeHoney. Happy birthday to you my love.”

Bobi and Barbie met at a stage play at National Theater twenty years ago and began their friendship which sparked off their relationship.

