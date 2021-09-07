KAMPALA – Gen. Henry Tumukunde is set to get back into President Museveni’s inner circle, this time as an in-law.

According to a report by Kampala based online publisher www.Eagle.co.ug, the former Presidential candidate’s family has confirmed that the general’s son Amanya Tumukunde is set to wed President Museveni’s younger daughter Dr. Angela Kakishozi.

Her mother is Enid Kukunda of Rukungiri.

Amanya Tumukunde was last year arrested and detained by security at the height of 2021 elections in which his father, a bush war hero, Gen. Tumukunde was candidate.

Unnamed family source interviewed by Eagle said:

“There is nothing new about our son (Amanya) dating Angela because they have known each other for ages. The only thing is that maybe it is now becoming a public matter but there is nothing to hide.

The two reportedly met in Malaysia where Ms Kakishozi, who studied and was a top student at Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga read for Bachelor’s of Medicine and Surgery in a Malaysia University.

