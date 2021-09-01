NAIROBI – Unlike previous years, the annual honor celebration of Prophet Elvis Mbonye by the remnants will be hosted in Kenya.

Even then, the celebration of the Zoe Ministries leader Prophet Elvis Mbonye will largely be streamed live online, more to the joy of his growing global audience.

September 1st annually is the day remnants all over the world testify the goodness and the good deeds of Prophet Mbonye.

Last year, acts like the Zoe melodies that include the likes of Ruyonga entertained the believers.

Several pastors both local and international wished the Prophet a great honor day.

Professor Simeon Kayiwa the lead pastor Namirembe Christian Fellowship said he had seen great things in Mbonye’s character, personality, perseverance, love, humility and tolerance of opposition.

“He is like an elephant that is going somewhere and won’t stop just because dogs are barking. I will continue standing with him and make sure everything that he does is supported and popularized in the name of Jesus. I am going to be adding my 43 years of ministry to his so that when he is ministering, he will know that he is not alone,” he shared then.

Also, David Basena, a Kenyan-based politician thanked the flamboyant prophet for always taking off time to intercede for Kenya and the world over.

“I take this opportunity to join the entire world to celebrate Prophet Elvis Mbonye again this year. On my behalf, on behalf of Kenyan leadership, on behalf of the Kenyan nation, we thank God for the gift of prophecy upon his life, we thank him for interceding on behalf of our nation Kenya and the entire world,” he shared then.

In the past years, the event has had international acts like Mican Stampley 2018 and Ron Kenloy 2019 performing live in Uganda.

Related

Continue Reading