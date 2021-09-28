The closure of entertainment places is scary, and jobs are disappearing. But Uganda is buzzing over something else — Sandra Nansambu Kalungi’s hairdo.

Social media users agree that singing sensation who rocketed to fame after a phenomenal performance to be announced the winner at the grand finale of the Pearl of Africa (POA) Star Search competition has every right to upgrade her look to befit a music diva who also clinched the Shs 60 million grand prize.

The change is startling. Gone is the shy teenager with natural hair replaced by a stylish, freshly-coiffed lady thanks to Uganda’s leading beauty care brand Radiant Cosmetics who were the Official Beauty Partner for the inaugural POA Star search.

As part of their sponsorship package, Radiant is giving Sandra fully paid saloon makeovers for a whole year worth millions of shillings.

See how transformation from pictures of her makeover at Makindye’s glamourous New York Saloon.

