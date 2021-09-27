KAMPALA – Multichoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment in partnership with Rubis Energy Uganda a major player in the fuels distribution business in Uganda has rewarded Ugandans through its exciting cook-off competition dubbed Lockdown Chefs.

The public was tasked with watching the exciting TV reality show House of Chefs and thereafter recreate any one of the dishes from the Honey TV show each week and share their cooking process and results on their social media pages. With enthusiasm, Ugandans took to their kitchens to get creative and cooking and submit their entries for their followers to like and vote for them.

Commenting on the performance of the competition, Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda said that “Since the launch of the competition, we have rewarded eight winners out of all participants who made their entries.”

Participants are required to submit their entries every week on Monday while voting takes place during the week and winners announced on Thursday/Friday each week.

Speaking about the prizes, Rebecca Nassiwa the Marketing Manager, RUBiS Energy noted that, there has been higher participation and winning from gents compared to women.

“To date, participation has interestingly seen 70% male and 30% female participation while winners registered are seven gents and one ladies,” she observed. “It has been interesting for us to note that Ugandan men have taken on this challenge, perhaps owing to the fact that our men have found themselves needing to fend more for themselves in the kitchen during the lockdown,” she added.

In the first week, two and three winners walked away with assorted gift hampers from MultiChoice Uganda as well as gas cylinders of 12kgs and 6kgs from RUBiS Energy.

Duncan Barasha, Praise Muhindi, Nakyobe Roy, and Fredy Owakabi expressed their excitement as they prepared chicken dishes that were each tailored made to suit their preference. These gentlemen went ahead to break the stereotype that most men have zero or no culinary skills.

Each week customers stand a chance to take part in an exciting and engaging cooking competition that rewards those that watch House of Chefs. While receiving his gift hamper, Nakyobe Roy encouraged Ugandans that learnt a thing or two during the lockdown to boldly take part in this competition, because there are a lot of exciting giveaways up for grabs.

“COVID-19 taught us to try out and grow new skills and I wish to call upon all who took on learning how to cook to be a part of this exciting competition and stand a chance to win. I took my chances and thanks to DStv Uganda and RUBiS, I have a 12kgs K-Gas cylinder, an Apron, and other essential items for today’s modern kitchen,” he said.

Viewers are encouraged to watch all the episodes of this show on Africa’s first original lifestyle channel, Honey TV channel 173 on DStv and thereafter, participate by trying out the dishes and sharing their videos with friends and family across social media, and tag DStv Uganda and RUBiS Energy pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

