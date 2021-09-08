KAMPALA – Fans were Monday left wondering the real age of the ‘Bill Yange’ singer Chris Evans Kaweesi as they discussed his age following his revelation that he made 30-years-old on Monday, contrary to Wikipedia which says he is 34.

Kaweesi who is arguably one of Uganda’s biggest vocalists through his social media shared that he had turned ‘30’ on Monday 6th September, 2021.

“It’s my 30th birthday. No amount of words can express my appreciation to the almighty God for how far I’ve come,” he posted.

Kaweesi further revealed that he had released a song to praise God for the gift of life and another day added.

“I have released this song #Webale, literally meaning thank you lord for whatever you’ve done for me. From a humble family background, I’ve seen God slowly changing my life. Many thought I would never make it,” Chris Evans shared.

He explained that people used to tell him directly how he cannot sing but can only ‘cry’.

“I didn’t give up on my dream and now here I am. My positive action combined with positive thinking resulted in success.”

Information from Wikipedia shows Chris Evans was born in 1987 which makes him a 34-year-old man.

Chris Evans a singer, songwriter, vocalist, recording and performing artiste hit the airwaves around 2009 with his hit single Rihana.

The year he penetrated the music industry also adds to several other social media users who have also questioned how Chris Evans can just be turning 30-years-old in recent years.

