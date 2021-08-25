KAMPALA – Comedian Patrick Idringi aka Salvador has revealed that stopping TV interviews is one of the best decisions he has ever made.

His sentiments follow a tweet by singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass in which he ranted about how ‘Ugandan media has created stupid celebrities.’

In his tweet, A Pass noted how people get recognised on Ugandan TV shows ‘for being stupid and for doing nothing.’

The ‘Chupa ku Chupa’ singer questioned why these people, supposedly gossip show presenters and critics, are looked at as role models by some viewers yet all they do is talk nonsense.

Upon coming across A Pass’ opinion, Salvador responded affirmatively in support of what the singer had laid down.

Patrick Salvador shared a screenshot of A Pass’ tweet through his facebook account and praised his point of view in the caption.

The comedian revealed how stopping television interviews is one of the best decisions he has ever made.

“One of the best decisions I’ve ever made which should have one sooner was stopping these TV interviews, they have created more drama in my life than I could ever imagine. This man A PASS is now in my legendary books. Well super said bro,” he said.

A Pass has been avoiding interviews with media for a while now and his decision has been applauded by many fellow celebrities.

Now that Salvador also shares the same sentiments with the singer, we await to see which other celebrity will be next in line to jump onto the bandwagon.

Related