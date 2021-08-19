KAMPALA – City socialite Anita Fabiola is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Mark Ronald Mubiru. The two are apparently away on vacation in Maldives where they are celebrating Mark’s birthday.

This is where Mark grabbed the opportune time to propose to the diva who happily said yes.

Prior to the proposal, Mark had posted on his social media showing how much he loved her and would do anything for her.

The former beauty queen made the news of her engagement public on her Snapchat account. The two have been together for over two years now and it is evident that the relationship is only growing stronger.

Months back rumor circulated how Fabiola was not in good terms with Mark’s parents because of her past life but it seems they settled their differences and finally accepted her to walk down with their son.

Related