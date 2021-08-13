KAMPALA —Multichoice Uganda has launched an exciting new reality cook show, House of Chefs set to premier today on Honey TV.

The show will have 8 episodes, with over 8 contestants from across the continent judged by one of Africa’s best culinary masters Chef Siba also known for the show she hosts Siba’s table.

While officially making this announcement, Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications Manager Multichoice Uganda explained that House of Chefs will keep those that love culinary competitions on their toes given the fact this show specifically speaks into the beauty and art in the culinary world.

“Honey TV will air over 8 episodes of this show, so we encourage you to take on this journey as we explore African talent in the world of cooking. Our very own born and bred talents, Miss Sheilah Gashumba will take on the role of hosting this show,” Semanda revealed.

“In line with this show, we would like to encourage our Uganda viewers to make the most of this show and take off time to watch, pick some learnings and try out the recipes being used throughout the show, as well as try creating some of their own,” she stated.

Viewers are encouraged to share their cooking try-outs, share with friends and family across social media, and tag us @DStvUganda on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“The real husbands of Buwate, or real wives of Nansana can now show Uganda what they are made of when they get their hands busy in the kitchen,” concluded Semanda.

We believe that this show is tailored for the foodies, food bloggers, and basic lovers of real entertainment. Catch all the episodes of this show on Africa’s first original lifestyle channel, Honey TV channel 173 on DStv.