KAMPALA – House of Prayer Ministries International lead Pastor, Aloysius Bugingo has advised his nemesis, Pastor Jackson Senyonga to live the walk of a Christian Life.

The soon to be bridegroom is bitter at Pastor Jackson Senyonga for failure to emulate the name of his church, the Christian Life Church and instead opt to emulate an un Godly kind of lifestyle which according to Bugingo is only meant for losers.

Social media has recently been awash with controversial Pastor Senyonga making headlines for failure to pay salaries of his employees at Top Media for 3 months and instead opt to organize a luxurious wedding ceremony for his son, Joshua Senyonga.

Pastor Bugingo during a church sermon on Monday advised his colleague to repent and be born again instead of living an everlasting life as a loser.

“Why are those that were graced can’t grace others? You employ workers for 3months to a year without paying them yet you are the same person who wants them to look good and presentable on your TV and radio,”Bugingo asked.

The Kikoni-based pastor argued that it is not ideal that an employee makes it a year without receiving salary yet their boss is busy organizing family ceremonies.

“I’m still wondering why those that swore to live a Christian life are instead living a devilish life; you are popularly known as a thief, you jubilate when people die yet you are the one who is supposed to die. Our God is a God of many chances, the more you misuse them, the more you become a loser,” Bugingo said.

According to the Salt Media boss, Pastor Senyonga also happens to be the very person who way back was shamed for extortion and defrauding over 2000 fellow pastors purporting to build for them permanent churches.

Related