KAMPALA – Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso, a young brother to Jose Chameleone and Daniella Atim the wife to the singer have differed on the singer’s sickness.

For the past few days, social media has been awash with reports that the Leone Island boss was battling liver and pancreas complications after a photo of him going for medical tests appeared on social media.

The photo that was showing Jose Chameloene being wheeled into an MRI machine caused speculation that the ‘Tubonge’ hit maker was not in a good condition.

Speaking to the media, Pallaso asked Ugandans to pray for Chameleone, adding that he is critically ill.

“Jose is in critical condition. He is not well and he needs serious prayers plus medical attention. We should pray for him because I believe he is a very strong person and will be alright,” the Malamu hit maker shared.

He added: “He got complications in the stomach and digestive system and he is in so much pain and he has high pressure but he is receiving medical attention.”

Differing from Pallaso, Chameleone’s USA-based wife Daniella Atim Mayanja, openly rebuked social media users who were sharing the photo and trying to make the situation look worse.

According to Daniella, the singer is suffering from Pylori; a stomach bacterial infection that she says should clear with consistent treatment.

Through her Instagram account, the mother of five revealed that Pylori can be treated with consistent treatment.

Her revelation came as she was reacting to what she termed as an ‘unpleasant photo’ of Chameleone that has been shared widely which she urged people to stop sharing for the emotional wellbeing of her children.

“But what are we all sharing that so ‘unpleasant photo’ of our personal person”? Do you guys realize he has children far from him whose emotional wellbeing you and me should protect? So am busy collected explaining to my child that PILORI is a bacterial infection that should clear with consistent treatment and you are all sharing a damn picture. Don’t we all have a happy picture of our favorite human,” she inquired.

A photo of chameleon at home has since emerged showing him in a better shape and on the road to steady recovery looking much better and in high spirits.

Related

Continue Reading