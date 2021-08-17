KAMPALA – Team Good Music (TGM) singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso and seasoned events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi have reconciled after their disagreement in Gulu.

The two have had an on and off friendship between caused by a number of issues since 2017.

Recently, the two were on the verge of fighting during the Gulu retreat and according to events promoter Bajjo, it took SFC personnel to separate them.

It is alleged that the unforgettable moment that almost turned into a fierce fight erupted over money disputes.

The two decided to get over the past events and harmonize their friendship according to reports coming in now.

Balaam and Pallaso both have revealed that despite the recent bickering, there is no deep bad blood between them.

Pallaso while speaking to the media is said to have apologized for the wrongs he might have done towards the events promoter.

“I respect Balaam and we are not beefing. I apologize for all the wrongs I might have done. I am advocating for a better music industry,” Pallaso said.

The duo also promised to work together towards achieving development for the Ugandan music industry.

Pallaso is known for always taking a step to mend ties each time he is faced with a situation. Years back, the ‘Malamu’ singer released a song dubbed ‘Very Sorry’ where he was apologizing to the Goodlife singers Radio and Weasel after bad blood had erupted between them.

