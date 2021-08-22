KAMPALA – Legendary singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone, is reportedly bedridden.

News of his illness came through after a close source to the singer intimated to Dembe FM’s gossip king Isaac katende alias Kasuku revealing how he saw Chameleone checking into a hospital in the areas of Seguku on Thursday 19th, 2021.

Basing on Kasuku’s explanation, Chameleone could be battling a sickness related to the liver and pancreas due to too much consumption of alcoholic drinks and spirits.

More reports indicate that the ‘Bolingo Ya Nzambe’ singer has tried quitting taking alcohol and spirits and he apparently only drinks wine in an effort to distance himself from consuming alcoholic drinks.

In August last year, the Leone Island Music Empire boss was also hospitalized and believed to be nursing a strange illness.

Information then indicated that the “Valu Valu” hit maker was admitted to Nsambya Hospital where he spent five days. Chameleone was seen lying on a hospital bed, seemingly in pain, with a cannula fixed on his arm.

“Yeah, I was there today. Just left but he is better than he was yesterday,” Chameleone’s Manager Bijou Fortunate confirmed his sickness then.

