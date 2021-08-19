KAMPALA – Renowned gospel singer and politician Judith Babirye has opened up on how she faced the worst with Gender Based Violence (GBV) that had her develop adverse effects on her mental health.

Judith Babirye in 2005, was married to Samuel Niwo, a relationship that had them a fruit of a daughter in 2006.

The couple however separated in 2009 and in January 2017, where Babirye filed for divorce before getting married to fellow MP Paul Musoke Ssebulime in 2018.

The ‘Beera Nange’ singer has for long been rumored to be going through depression because of the failed marriage.

The ‘Yesu Asobola’ singer tried to keep tight lipped on her private affairs until in 2018 when she opened up about how she attempted committing suicide due to the toxic marriage.

In a Facebook post she shared on her page on Wednesday, Judith Babirye opened up on how GBV left her with severe effects and she continues to ‘struggle with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, fear and nightmares.

“I want to share something very personal concerning August, a determinant if I live or die! I have suffered and endured Gender-Based Violence! Yes, even as a celebrity, a female politician, a role model, a mother and a public speaker,” she said.

The former Buikwe District Woman legislator says she has had to hide her tears trying to forget her bad past and is now on the road to recovery but she has chosen to speak out because of many other women going through GBV.

“I have hidden my tears and pain under my dimples and smile, desiring to forget my past. But I cannot ignore the severe effects on my mental health anymore.

Daily, I struggle with depression, anxiety, constant panic attacks, fear and nightmares. I have been there and yes, ‘am on the road to recovery, it is still a long way. Thanks to God Almighty, the Doctors, family and you my friends, there is hope,” she shared.

According to Babirye, no woman should go through what she went through or any form of violence as she stands, support, love and seeks God to protect them.

“I choose to speak out!! I can’t keep quiet especially well knowing that even right now there is a woman on the blink of losing her life due to Gender Based Violence. No woman should go through what I went through or any form of violence. I stand with you, I see you, support, love and seek God to Protect you,” she shared.

She went ahead to call upon the community to open their eyes and arms to kindly embrace the survivors of Gender Based Violence because love is all they need.

“I urge the community to open their eyes to this reality, open their arms and be kind to survivors of Gender Based Violence. Become the arms of love we all need #armsoflove.”

