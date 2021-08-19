KAMPALA – Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel Manizo’s mother has denied knowing where his son is apparently hiding. This comes at the backdrop of police accusing the family of obstructing justice.

Ms Prossy Mayanja who was speaking in an interview revealed that she has no idea where her son is hiding.

She maintained that the singer is not staying at her home like it has been often alleged recently and that she is not responsible of knowing where a grown-up man is.

Ms Mayanja also questioned why people are so interested in having her son arrested and wondered whether it will bring smiles to their faces if Weasel is arrested.

“They can come to our home and check to see if he is there. He isn’t here. He is a grown-up. I don’t know where he is, I am also minding my business. Why do you want to know where he is? Will it make you happy when he is arrested?”

Ms. Prossy Musoke Mayanja noted.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire speaking to media on Tuesday, revealed that police is still on the hunt of singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel to answer a case of assault that was filed against him by Baker Kaweesi.

“We have on several occasions gone to his home to arrest the suspect but he is nowhere to be seen whereas his known telephone contacts are not available,” Owoyesigyire told the media.

Kaweesi was last week left nursing a broken leg and other injuries after being thumped at Weasel’s home in Kizungu, Makindye.

He pinned the ‘Bwobaayo’ singer for brutally beating him and has since been bedridden at Mulago hospital. Weasel has also ran into hiding according to police.

Despite the singer denying the allegations, his mother condemned his acts and blamed it on his constant consumption of liquor and spirits.

Police confirmed receiving the report and requested that Weasel presents himself to the authorities to respond to the allegations.

Related