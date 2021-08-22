KAMPALA – It seems like back and forth is what we seem to go with the battle of words involving Prima Kardashi’s ex-lover Geosteady and her current lover Mr. Henrie.

According to Mr. Henrie, the ‘Owooma’ singer is dwelling in the past, something that doesn’t bother him (Henrie) much as he focused on the future with Prima Kardashi.

Of late, Blackman Records C.E.O has been sending out rants over his social media platforms, attacking poor boys who have nothing to offer in a relationship but love.

His cryptic statements were believed to be statements targeted to Mr. Henrie who is accused of falling in love with city beautician and businesswoman Prima because of her money.

Geosteady who always appears bitter whenever a question regarding his baby mama is asked, seems not over his ex-lover despite being in a new relationship with a one Hindu Kay.

While responding to the singer’s rants, Mr. Henrie denied attacking Geosteady on social media as different reports have had in in recent days.

He noted that he has no point to prove to anyone because he is trying to forget the past and move on, and whatever Geosteady is doing is not his concern.

“I don’t have to prove a point to anybody. I have not said or done anything on my social media pages. The only way to move on is to forget the past. I am doing my part, what he is doing is none of my concern,” he said.

Mr. Henrie replaced Geosteady after Prima Kardashi dumped him in 2020 over what she described as disrespect and infidelity.

