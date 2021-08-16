KAMPALA – Gagamel International Entertainment C.E.O Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool and wife Zuena Kirema have jotted down thankful messages to their son Allan Hendrik Ssali alias Papper Daddy wishing him the best in life as he made another year.

The Nkuliyo singer taking to his social media pages, expressed his gratefulness to Allah for having blessed him with a grown-up son who mid last year gave him a grandson.

In his post, Bebe Cool prayed for Allan Hendrick wishing for him to become constructive man and to also grow up and witness his baby boy (Riley Ssali) give him grandchildren.

“Happy birthday young man, I thank Allah for your life and pray you live to constructively blow more candles,” he posted.

Zuena Kirema also took to her online platforms and extended love to Allan Hendrik with a touching and inspirational message saying how proud she is of him and asked Allah to grant him more life.

“Happy birthday to my baby, super proud of you and I pray Allah keeps blessing you in all your endeavors. Love you,” she posted.

In June, Allan Hendrik returned from an 8 months music break with new visuals of his new Reggae song dubbed ‘We’re Tired’.

‘He is lurking in his father’s shadow’ is a comment Allan Hendrik must have been tired of by now but in the new song, he speaks about everyone else’s troubles.

The sweet Reggae song might help him solve his own problem, but it will also be the song of hope for many other Ugandans especially in this lockdown period.

The song sang in Patois tickles eardrums straight from the introduction as Hendrik’s voice matched with the beats.

Hendrik has always differed from his father’s opinion on politics and ‘We’re Tired’ could be politicized as a song for the oppressed.

According to Hendrik, it is a song for hope and positivity. “Take the good out of the situations you may face, I think 2020 and 2021 came to teach us that,” he said.

