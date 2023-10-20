KAMPALA – Owning a home is a significant milestone for many Ugandans, providing convenience, freedom, and peace of mind. However, choosing the right roofing material is a critical decision in any construction project, with cost being a significant factor. Navigating the world of roofing material financing becomes crucial for prospective homeowners in Uganda.

Understanding the various financing products available and choosing the one that suits your needs can make the difference between a smooth ride and a bumpy road.

Stone-coated tiles, while initially more expensive than some alternatives, present a compelling case for long-term cost savings, says Macklean Kukundakwe, Head Marketing at Uganda Baati.

In this article, we will explore the upfront costs associated with stone-coated tiles, as well as the substantial financial benefits they offer over the lifespan of a building.

It’s no secret that stone-coated tiles come with a higher initial price tag compared to conventional roofing materials like asphalt shingles. This upfront investment often raises questions about the economic feasibility of choosing stone-coated tiles. However, it’s important to view this expense as an investment in the long-term durability and performance of the roof.

One of the most compelling advantages of stone-coated tiles is their exceptional durability. These tiles are engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, including hail, wind, and UV exposure. This durability translates to a significantly extended lifespan compared to other roofing materials. While asphalt shingles may need replacement every 20 to 30 years, stone-coated tiles can last 50 years or more with proper maintenance.

The longevity of stone-coated tiles translates into reduced maintenance and repair expenses over time. With proper installation and regular inspections, these roofs require minimal upkeep. This means fewer expenses related to repairs, patching, and replacement of damaged materials, leading to substantial long-term cost savings.

Stone-coated tiles offer superior energy efficiency compared to many other roofing materials. The reflective properties of the tiles reduce heat absorption, helping to keep the building cooler in warm climates. This can lead to lower energy bills for air conditioning, providing additional long-term cost benefits.

The aesthetic appeal and durability of stone-coated tiles can enhance the overall value of a property. Potential buyers or tenants may be willing to pay a premium for a building with a high-quality, long-lasting roof. This can translate into a higher resale value or rental income, further justifying the initial investment.

Stone-coated tiles are often considered a more sustainable option compared to other roofing materials. Their long lifespan reduces the need for frequent replacements, minimizing waste. Additionally, some manufacturers use eco-friendly materials in the production of these tiles, contributing to a more environmentally conscious choice.

According to Kukundakwe while the upfront cost of stone-coated tiles may give some pause, it’s crucial to view this investment in the context of long-term savings and benefits.

She adds that the exceptional durability, reduced maintenance expenses, energy efficiency, increased property value, and environmental considerations make stone-coated tiles a financially sound choice for roofing.

“By considering the lifecycle cost rather than just the initial outlay, building owners can make a wise and economically savvy decision for their construction project. Remember, in matters of roofing, quality and longevity often outweigh initial expenses,” she added.

