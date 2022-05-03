By David P Carroll

The sun is shining so bright

And the sky is so beautiful

And blue and I’m in Uganda to

And I’m having so much fun

In the morning sun

And the little birds are

Singing so Passionately

And Uganda is so beautiful

And peaceful

And the sun is shining so

Bright and I’m watching the flowers

Dancing in the warm sunlight

And evening comes and the sun

Goes down and everyone having fun

In this beautiful old town

And the bright stars are

Shining so bright

And the rosy colored sky

Tonight and Uganda is just so

Beautiful and peaceful tonight

And a warm gentle breeze

Blowing all day and my

Memories of sunny Uganda

Will never fade away

And I’m drinking my wine

All through the night

And I’m in Uganda tonight

And I’m smiling so bright

And having so much fun

I’m in the warm hot sun and my

Memories to cherish and so much

Happiness and so much joy and

Everyone laughing with smiles on

Their faces and I’ll always

Remember my sunny days

In beautiful Uganda

Every day.

