By David P Carroll
The sun is shining so bright
And the sky is so beautiful
And blue and I’m in Uganda to
And I’m having so much fun
In the morning sun
And the little birds are
Singing so Passionately
And Uganda is so beautiful
And peaceful
And the sun is shining so
Bright and I’m watching the flowers
Dancing in the warm sunlight
And evening comes and the sun
Goes down and everyone having fun
In this beautiful old town
And the bright stars are
Shining so bright
And the rosy colored sky
Tonight and Uganda is just so
Beautiful and peaceful tonight
And a warm gentle breeze
Blowing all day and my
Memories of sunny Uganda
Will never fade away
And I’m drinking my wine
All through the night
And I’m in Uganda tonight
And I’m smiling so bright
And having so much fun
I’m in the warm hot sun and my
Memories to cherish and so much
Happiness and so much joy and
Everyone laughing with smiles on
Their faces and I’ll always
Remember my sunny days
In beautiful Uganda
Every day.
