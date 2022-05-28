KAMPALA: For the last 10 years, Nationwide Properties Limited under its brand, the Royal Palms, has been building residential properties across Kampala, Uganda, in both ‘rental’ and the ‘for sale’ markets.

They have built over 500 luxurious residential houses in Mulago, Kololo and Nasakero, Mbuya and now Butabika. Some of the houses have been bought while others are available for rent.

Currently, the available slots are at Royal Palms Estate, Butabika, which was launched in 2011 to provide luxury homes at affordable prices.

In this two-part series, we bring you the dynamic and committed sales team promoting Nationwide Properties. In this article, we feature Carol O. Dramani.

Carol O. Dramani

Carol Dramani is a sales executive at Nationwide Properties. Dramani exhibits a multitude of superior interpersonal skills with exceptional client orientation and passion for excellence and results.

She has expertise in communication, data analysis, time management and is able to handle challenging tasks.

“This helps me in achieving goals and objectives in a multi-cultural working environment like Nationwide Properties limited,” Dramani says.

As a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Business computing from Makerere University, Dramani says her job as a sales executive involves showing a house to potential buyers and this involves various skills like communication, patience and remaining calm while attaining composure.

“And this aims to develop mutual trust with the people that buy our houses,” she says.

Making case for Royal Palms Estate in Butabika

Dramani urges Ugandans to buy homes from Royal Palms Estate in Butabika, which is currently on market, saying it comes with best facilities which add value to the estate.

She says the neighborhood is a stone throw away from the school, which helps extends education services to the community.

“And the school comes with various attributes to a child learns in an environment that is serene and secure like 24 CC TV camera surveillance, guards patrol for complete security, abundance of greenery for a natural connection, recreational centers like a basketball court, 2 swimming pool, football pitch and these also promote the pupils or students talents, a mini supermarket to further improve the life a gated and organized community,” she says.

Dramani says Royal Palms comes with two parks which is a play area and a place designed to provide an environment for children of different age groups, it consists of basketball court, swings for kids, an outdoor gym for older kids and adults and a 400m jogging track.

According to Dramani, security is paramount at the Royal Palms.

She says the estate is guarded by a private Security Company and it is implemented by setting up strictly controlled entrances for pedestrians and not allowing boda bodas, Homeowners are given access cards for when they are accessing the estate. Security amenities extend from the main entrance to the different phases (Aries, Taurus, Leo and Virgo) and also shared communities like the park and common areas.

She says the estate comes with a restaurant, café and bar which aids impactful gathering in an organized community.

“The bar is accessible to the residents but also not close to their homes as this allows them have fun without inconveniencing anyone so no noise pollution of any sort,” she says.

According to Dramani, the estate comes with a luxurious country club that is a serene relaxing leisure center for fitness and recreation and this consists of state of the art fitness facility with a collection of cardiovascular and strength equipment, swimming pool, tennis court and horse riding and these facilities are within the estate which makes it safe enclosed area for the family.

“For those who value a peaceful and quiet environment, this is the best opportunity. The estate is enclosed with adequate space of close to 5km, meaning someone can enjoy an evening walk or run around without interference from cars and motorists or any worries of being attacked by thieves,” she says.

You can contact Dramani on 0701794996/0703313095

Email: npl2@propety.co.ug

Related