ADJUMANI/MARACHA – Uganda is a victim of climate susceptibility to flood and drought events which have lately had a negative socio-economic impact.

A study carried out in 2008 showed that human-induced climate change was likely to increase average temperatures in Uganda by up to 1.5 ºC in the next 20 years and by up to 4.3 ºC by the 2080s. Changes in rainfall patterns and total annual rainfall amounts are also expected but less certain than changes in temperature.

Experts say the increased destruction of forests and swamps is likely to result into changes in the frequency or severity of extreme climate events, such as heatwaves, droughts, floods and storms.

Under their project, Forest Management and Sustainable Charcoal Value Chain in Uganda, Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) with the funding from the European Union (EU) has come out to forge a solution aimed at reducing the number of trees cut to produce charcoal.

Being executed basically in eleven districts of Uganda, the project is intended at the restoration of degraded woodlands, the establishment of plantations for wood fuel and support to the adaption of improved charcoal production technologies

According to FAO, in the short to medium term, charcoal will play a significant role in meeting the energy needs of Uganda’s growing population, during clean energy alternatives.

Mr. Vallance Turyamureba, a program assistant in charge of plantation development, at FAO said that compared to other forms of biomass energy, charcoal, is considered cleaner, more efficient and with higher energy content per unit of weight.

FAO insists that while the long-term solution is to promote affordable alternative sources of energy, it is equally critical to ensure, in parallel, efficient sustainable production of charcoal during the transition period to cleaner energy alternatives.

“This charcoal project is about climate change mitigation by addressing environmental and social impacts that come out of charcoal production. You have seen that different woodlands are being harvested for charcoal but there is no plan. So we are trying to come in to ensure that those woodlands that have not been harvested yet, the owners are able to harvest them following a technical plan,” Turyamureba told press during field tour in Adjumani on Monday.

“There will be improved charcoal conversation technologies. We know that most of these districts that we are targeting, people are using traditional earth kilns to make charcoal. That method is outdated and wasteful.”

“By coming up with improved charcoal kilns like the use of casamansa kilns, we are able to push the recovery percentage to about 25,” he revealed.

Also, the expert revealed that those traditional convertional technologies are associated with high greenhouse emissions, saying that bringing these better technologies is in one way or another trying to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that go into the atmosphere.

Turyamureba revealed that FAO is committed to promoting charcoal farming where they shall be able to support landowners to establish dedicated wood energy plantations.

“We have those plantations that are specifically for charcoal production because we all know that the charcoal demand is actually high and the medium to short term it will continue to be high because you know the population is increasing, there is rapid urbanisation and people prefer charcoal as a source of energy.”

Nyanja Gerald, a Kyegegwa district resident charcoal burner in Adjumani revealed that he uses the traditional method because it’s the one he knows “and for me, it is better.”

Nyanja, who was preparing his produce revealed that the traditional method is too demanding and tiresome “because one heap takes about even a month.”

“But if you’re going to bring that better method, I’m ready to adapt. I want to know its benefits,” he said.

Mr. Turyamureba also revealed that the forest management and sustainable charcoal value chain is a gender-inclusive project.

“Traditionally, the involvement of women into forest management has been very low. So the charcoal project is taking a deliberate action actually to bring onboard women into the charcoal production value chain.”

This was witnessed from Nyai Women’s Group making energy-saving cookstoves in Nyaduri sub-county, Maracha District under FAO’s Climate- Resilient Livelihood Opportunities for Women Economic Empowerment in Karamoja and West Nile Regions of Uganda project.

The group trained by FAO molds charcoal-saving stoves which in long run will lead to, instead of cutting a hundred trees, one will be cutting not more than thirty to produce the same quantity of charcoal.

Vincent Dratale, the extension worker under FAO project Field Extension supervisor from Maracha district farmers’ association told the media on Tuesday that the district is densely populated which has influenced the cutting of trees for settlement.

“Some cut for burning bricks leaving Maracha land bare. So we are trying to develop a means that the available trees are conserved.”

According to the FAO study, the use of energy-saving cookstoves will save 33 trees per year.

The group says that besides selling them and earn money, the cookstoves help them to save time by doing other things while cooking.

They also revealed that the new stove is unlike the outdated three-stoned stove which used to produce a lot of smoke in the course of preparing food which they used to inhale thus getting respiratory and sight problems.

Godfrey Ocan, FAO Program Officer and Field Coordinator West Nile said that the project which is targeting the entire eight districts of West Nile for a period of four years has three components; i.e. looking at women’s access to control and reproductive resources. “Under that, we basically look at the productive resources that help women at household level in terms of production and productivity which in a way women have challenges in accessing some of these resources. So this project tries to strengthen the capacity of women and empower them in a way that they can have equal access to some of those productive resources like land, forest resources and also even other human productive assets at the household level which has been a bit of a challenge. In terms of production when you look at women contribution they contribute almost 80% but when it comes to access to some of these productive resources, they have little maybe like 10% or 20%.”

The second component is household income and climate-smart resilient activities. “This one, we look at numbers of activities which is based on needs, particularly these groups met a selection of a value chain of their interest and enterprise that we are trying to promote through their interest and we want to look at the entire value chain for that particular enterprise in a way to promote household income and empower them to become more resilient.”

The third component engulfs engagement, the ecosystem adaptation and mitigation of the rural community enhance. “This one we are looking at the issue of planting the bioenergy woodlands, we are strengthening the private sector in terms of production and supply of planting materials, especially tree seedlings and also we are looking at the climate activities that community get involved in like the component of biogas, irrigation system and also other climate-smart agricultural activities.”

Nyai Women’s Group, Ocan said they had a number of engagements with them focusing on the stimulation of the household income and resilient to livelihood capacity enhance by supporting them with farm tools, inputs, capacity building and also mentoring.

By use of these stoves, Ocan says will reduce women’s contact to any element that can bring GBV at household level “because when women spend longer time in in the bush collecting firewood, that can cause conflict at household level and also exposes them to some risks in terms of when you send a girl to collect firewood they can easily be exposed to like rape or some sexual violence.”

Makosa Immaculate, a user of the new stove said she hardly regrets spending her shs15,000 but would rather wish to join the group and learn.

“It is really helping me…. It takes just small charcoal and keeps the heat inside for longer than the ordinary one which wastes the charcoal for nothing.”

“Initially, I used to buy two sacks of charcoal per month but today, even charcoal for shs500, I can cook. Charcoal for one thousand I use it for three days now,” Makosa explained, saying that the only challenge of the stove is too heavy to carry from one place to another.

The group, however, decried the price of materials that they use like iron sheets, saying that if they increased the price, the locals might not afford them.

Mr. Kaijuka Richard, the Vice-Chairman, Local Council Five Adjumani lauded the development partners, saying the project is timely because deforestation and cutting of trees for charcoal are rampant in Adjumani.

“You find people coming from all over the country to do charcoal business in Adjumani and also past Adjumani district. We now think the coming of this (charcoal) project, they will do a lot to make the forests which have been cut restored.”

Dr. Chandia Alex, the district production officer, Maracha also applauded FAO for the project, arguing that it is in line with the government program National Development three whose major focus is to support farming communities along the agricultural value chain.

“We received this project. I was taken through; it is important because the first level of the value chain is the input supply. The project is supporting farming communities with seedlings which will make them improve the cattle production and productivity so they will be able to improve on the food production and also earn incomes.”

“We are very grateful because it has come up with a concept of building the capacity of farming communities so that they are in sustainable groups so that they will be able to produce marketable volumes of agricultural products and it’s through these organised farming groups that they’ll be able meet the demand of the market,” he added.

He said that the project is anticipated to help much because Maracha district has a very small household land holding of around 2.5 hectares and the project has supported farmers in terms of viable enterprises which can be accommodated by a small piece of land they have.

“For example, we have a poultry project supported by FAO, agroforestry so that we are able to mitigate the environmental effects because of the pressure by the population.”

Dr. Chandia told the press that with now the coming of the parish development model, they are sure that when they build the capacity of the farmer groups at the parish level, they will be able to support them in different ways.

On the failure of Government programs, Dr. admitted they have not been organised well. For any government program to succeed, we should focus on farm organisations because when we build their capacity and they know what they are supposed to do, they get their leadership, they select their enterprises, we guide them, they will succeed.”

He says the challenge is that groups come when there is a project.

They want to benefit from the project and then after they disintegrate, meaning that those groups did not have common interests. So the best we can do for our farming communities is to organize them into interest groups by…. taking them through gross margin analysis.”

Turyamureba revealed that the implementation modernity for this project will mainly be through grants.

“Modern kilns will be cost-share because we want the beneficiaries to own these technologies. So if we give them free sometimes, they don’t own them properly.”

