KAMPALA — Businessman Rajiv Ruparelia the Managing Director Ruparelia Group has bought AFRICA art Piece designed by Children of Sankara Foundation as way of building and promoting talent

The Businessman baught the art piece upto USD 1000 including an open Permission for Sanakara Foundation to train Football at Kampala Parents Pitch.

Mr. Ruperalia said he had observed the need to nurture young ones with skills in fashion and designing in line to promote Uganda’s domestic products both locally and across the globe.

Thomas Sankara the Founder Of Sankara Foundation which empowers kids mostly residing in refugee camps with hands-on skills including fashion, tailoring and Sports.

Sankara foundation is taking care of 100 children and has been hit hard by Covid19 but is optimistic that once the country fully opens they will get back on track.

