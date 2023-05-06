KAMPALA – An African rat that biteth the sole of the foot does so in silence

The pain is felt at the first appearance of light in the sky before sunrise.

The thief, when he doth steal, thinks he doth gain, his shame is gone,

His son’s only property aint safe, he is drunk with amassing illicit

The curses of his evil deeds fall on his seemingly innocent children

For he has mastered the art of being good at start, a sinister scoundrel;

Yet then the greatest loss he doth sustain.

Come, thief, tell me thy gains, but do not falter.

When he steals, he gets the urge for more

All friends of his, run for dear life, let tears dry

He was no friend of thine that thee so told.

Hear thou the Word of God, that will thee tell,

Hail Mary, curse thy rosaries in the bed, in office,

In snatched hotels, in the car, in the village,

All soiled with Nothing but evil, a don of witchcraft

Without repentance thieves must go to hell.

But should it be as thy false prophet says,

Yet nought but loss doth come by thievish ways.

All honest men will flee thy company,

Thou liv’st a rogue, and so a rogue will die by a devine strike.

Innocent oldness thou hast none at all,

Thy inward thoughts do thee a villain call.

Goes to bed but without a dose of sleep,

Fear for what may befall illicit acquisitions

Thou art like one unto the gallows led.

Like a vulture, looking for the next victim,

A poor village boy should be the least of target

If hogs do grunt, or silly rats do rustle,

Thou art in consternation, think’st a bustle

By men about the door, is made to take thee,

And all because good conscience doth forsake thee

It’s a choice to build near a mentally challenged folks

Thy case is most deplorably, lunacy for lack of a better word

Thou heart beset with mischiefs every way,

The gallows groaneth for thee every day.

Wherefore, I pr’ythee, thief, thy theft forbear,

Consult thy safety, pr’ythee, have a care.

What’s that to them who at repentance scoff.

A story in 2 Samuel Chapter 12, a message for a thief, King David

Prophet Nathan arrives with story of a man with several sheep,

Yet when he begoteth visitors, he snatched a poor man’s only ship for a meal.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. Wadroger @yahoo.ca

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related