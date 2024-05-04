Huawei Technologies Limited has launched a digital technological tool to support Small and Medium Entreprises (SMEs) with solutions to grow their businesses.

The aim of this innovational tool is to integrate SMEs into the digital economy to enable all businesses to go online.

Ms Sooma Mukyala Fouziya, the Public Relations manager of Huawei revealed that this initiative is going to address different challenges of SMEs and provide solutions.

“We are ensuring that no one is left behind.We therefore encourage all SMEs to take up this new development to help you tackle the challenges and provide solutions to your businesses,” Ms Mukyala said.

She however noted that beneficiaries should be less than two years old in business.

Ms Mukyala pledged necessary support to the business owners and asked them to make good use of their offices in Uganda in case of data security breach.

“Our offices here in Uganda will be open to all of you who may want to seek for redress when you encounter challenges,” Ms Mukyala said.

Officiating at the commissioning ceremony, Ms Rukia Nakadaama, the third Deputy Prime Minister, commended Huawei for the initiative which is helping the government realize its vision 2040.

Ms Nakadaama said the innovation recognizes the role of digital transformation in creating jobs, simulating innovations and boosting eceonomic growth among SMEs.

She asked the business owners to embrace the innovations.

“We need a lot of sensitization so that people may get to know more about this cloud because many understand if differently. We need to get out of these rooms and go out in the business community,” Ms Nakadaama said.

The launch was well graced by the State Minister for Trade-in-charge of Cooperatives, Fred Gume, who called upon entreprenuers to take up the opportunity.

“Let us use this opportunity to grow our enterprises. Technology is the way to go in this era where we don’t expect human contact,” Mr Gume said.

Mr Gume said if well embraced and integrated into the operation of their work, the cloud technology has the potential to track the performance of their businesses, saving money and time.

Sunrise Xie, Huawei Uganda Managing Director, noted that with this loud program, they are aiming at driving digital transformation in Uganda.

“As Huawei, we are committed to provide a platform to empower SMEs to innovate around the globe.”

