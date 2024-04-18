Uganda-based technology startup Yo-Waste has been selected for pilot implementation with Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) as part of Cohort 5 of the renowned 100+ Accelerator. In addition to securing the pilot contract, Yo-Waste will gain access to invaluable resources, dedicated mentorship from global experts and seed funding toward pilot execution.

This investment will propel Yo-Waste’s expansion efforts and enhance its capacity to foster zero-waste communities in Uganda while contributing to one of the 100+ Accelerator’s defined challenges of creating a circular global economy.

Standing out for its innovative mobile app-driven solution, Yo-Waste will initiative a glass waste collection and recycling program from the Nile Breweries outlets and depots, thereby promoting circular packaging and reducing the environmental impact of the waste.

During the inaugural ceremony held in Leuven, Belgium, Martin Tumusiime, Co-founder of Yo-Waste, emphasized that the funding will be allocated towards capacity building and venturing into the collection, packaging, and recycling of glass waste, thereby reducing its accumulation in landfills.

“Yo-Waste’s participation in the 100+ Accelerator marks a significant milestone in our journey toward making a lasting impact on waste management and environmental sustainability in Uganda,” Tumusiime noted.

The 100+ Accelerator, spearheaded by AB InBev, the parent company of NBL, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, and Unilever, serves as an innovation platform aimed at propelling the growth of sustainability-focused startups. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this program provides its partners an opportunity to collaborate with startups to accelerate the world’s progress toward sustainable solutions, even as each company continues to strive for their independent sustainability goals.

Clare Asiimwe, Corporate Affairs Manager at NBL, highlighted that the 100+ Accelerator identifies and empowers startups addressing critical sustainability challenges encountered by major corporations.

“The 100+ Accelerator plays a pivotal role in fostering a more sustainable future. By backing innovative startups like Yo-Waste, the program accelerates progress towards waste reduction and a healthier environment,” noted Clare.

The competition sought applications from entrepreneurs across the world whose business ideas provide innovative solutions to eight challenge areas, including climate action, inclusive growth, smart agriculture, biodiversity, the circular economy, water stewardship, health, and wellness.

Cohort 5 attracted applications from over 1,000 start-ups globally, with 400 originating from Africa and 21% of those from Uganda. Previous winners with Sustainable Agriculture solutions in Uganda include Oko Finance, BanQu and AgriFriend.

“This win is a testament to the dedication of our team and the potential of our solution to drive positive change. With this opportunity, we are eager to broaden our efforts in addressing the challenge of glass waste,” said Tumusiime.

