BlueChip Technologies, an African tech giant specialized in Data Management and Analytics has opened a shop in Uganda in its new market expansion drive.

Soyombo Olumide- Co-Founder, Blue Chip Global Technologies, said the strategic move aims at revolutionizing Uganda’s technological landscape by introducing a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of Ugandan businesses and organizations.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, BlueChip Technologies has been expanding its footprint across Africa in recent years. With this expansion, the company emerges as a formidable entrant into the Ugandan market, offering cutting-edge data warehousing and analytics products alongside a wealth of local talent.

Olumide told reporters in Kampala that the decision to come to Uganda was captivated by the untapped potential of Uganda’s vibrant and growing digital economy coupled with the incredible spirit of innovation that thrives within its borders.

“We believe that our entry into the Ugandan market will accelerate technological advancement in the country due to our expertise in digital transformation, scalable infrastructure solutions, and cybersecurity hence catalyzing the country’s journey towards a more digitally-driven economy,” Olumide said.

“Since our inception in 2018, BlueChip Technologies has been driven by a strategic imperative to cultivate global partnerships it embarked on a remarkable journey to transform Africa’s digital landscape by harnessing technology’s boundless potential and propel its corporate and business clients towards innovation, efficiency, and growth, not just within Nigeria, but across borders and beyond”, Olumide added.

“Our commitment to Africa’s growth and global competitiveness centres on excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction ensures that we deliver tangible results, helping our clients to achieve their digital transformation goals effectively”, explained Kazeem Tewogbade, Co-Founder of BlueChip Technologies.

He added: “This dedication entails empowering the continent’s business visionaries to integrate Data and AI services, Application services, and IT infrastructure services into their day-to-day business operations as they systematically orchestrate a future that’s digitally sustainable, trustworthy, and inclusive”.

Like many global economies, Uganda’s technology landscape is aggressively shaping every aspect of the economy with an impressive growth rate of 14% and a 9% contribution to country’s GDP. This drive is characterized by robust innovations, a growing start-up tech-perineurial ecosystem coupled with the government’s commitment to leverage technology-driven innovation to drive economic growth, improve Government service delivery, increase household productivity, and transform the country into an industrialized middle-income economy by 2040.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi Uganda’s Minster of ICT and National Guidance described BlueChip Technologies’ entry into the country’s digital landscape as a game-changer in the sector.

“Their entry will create tremendous opportunities that will accelerate the uptake of technology solutions in the country,” the Minister said.

“As part of the ministry’s vision to achieve a fully digitized economy which is a crucial aspect to transforming the country into a middle-income country, it is important that private tech giants like BlueChip technologies support the government’s efforts to develop the local tech talent to ensure that they provide customized software skills to manage the cyber-attacks, deploy digital infrastructure to facilitate access to digital tools and build an enabling environment that fosters the growth and penetration of the digital across all regions of the country,” he added.

“We believe that such private players will amplify our efforts to support corporate and business innovation to champion the implementation of the National Digital Transformation Strategy which will create various pathways to improve service delivery, create opportunities for young people, and strengthen the country’s position as an innovation powerhouse in Africa” Baryomunsi aid.

For the past five years, BlueChip Technologies has built a strong global reputation as a leader in data warehousing and analytics. Their strategy revolves around extracting actionable business insights and automating processes using seven key business levers: Strategy, People, Process, Metrics, Applications, Data, and Architecture by collaborating with top-tier technology companies like Oracle, Microsoft, HP, and Dell EMC.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

