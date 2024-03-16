KAMPALA – Experts from the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) and National Council for Higher Education have carried out a joint inspection and verification exercise at Victoria University.

PSU is the professional body for pharmacists in Uganda, established under the Pharmacy and Drugs Act (PDA) 1970, cap 280 of the constitution of Uganda. It sets standards to promote good professional practice enforcing practice ethical conduct to Pharmacists.

In a statement, the university described the inspection as a significant milestone in the journey of its Bachelor of Pharmacy programme.

“In alignment with the Pharmacy and Drugs Act (Section 21) concerning the PSU Council’s mandate on regulating pharmacy student training and teacher qualifications, and the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act (Section 5) on programme accreditation, a pivotal event taking place today, at the University Campus,” the univeristy said.

It added: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing high-quality education and ensuring our programmes meet the highest standards of excellence and regulatory compliance. We look forward to the results of the inspection and are confident in the strength of our programme and facilities. We will keep you posted on the updates.”

PSU seeks to advance the pharmacy profession through strengthening training, promoting professional competence, ethical practices and members’ welfare leading to improvement of the quality and use of pharmaceuticals, advancement of patient care and safeguarding of the health of the public.

