Elie Ndisanze, originally from Rwanda and now residing in the USA, is embarking on an ambitious mission to connect continents through the power of digital marketing education. His vision involves establishing a cutting-edge Digital Marketing Academy in Kigali, Rwanda, a crucial step in advancing digital marketing expertise across Africa.

Ndisanze’s educational journey began at Gisozi Primary School and progressed to Lycee de Ruhengeri Secondary School in Rwanda. Fueled by a passion for knowledge, he continued his studies at Kigali Independent University (ULK), refining his skills and embarking on a journey of personal and professional growth.

A significant achievement for Ndisanze is his role as the founder of the “Show Me Your Talent” contest—an initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing young musicians. This contest, aired on Rwanda Television (RTV), provided a platform for talented youth to develop their skills and make a lasting impact as artists.

In 2019, Elie Ndisanze relocated to the USA, actively engaging in the field of digital marketing. His impactful work has not only influenced businesses and celebrities in the USA but has also left a substantial mark in Africa. Ndisanze’s commitment to his roots and his digital marketing journey are the driving forces behind his plan to establish a Digital Marketing Academy. Currently, Ndisanze has initiated the registration process, diligently completing paperwork with various entities and authorities, ensuring that the dream becomes a reality by 2025. The academy is poised to meet the growing demand for digital marketing expertise in Africa, offering comprehensive courses covering aspects such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and web analytics.

Ndisanze’s dedication to empowering individuals through education and training has led to this visionary project. By creating an institution that nurtures talent and imparts knowledge and skills essential for success in the digital age, he is paving the way for a brighter future for aspiring digital marketers in Africa.

Under Ndisanze’s leadership, the Digital Marketing Academy in Kigali, Rwanda, promises to be a catalyst for change not only in the education sector but also in the broader African business landscape. As digital marketing continues to play a pivotal role in the global economy, this academy will be vital in empowering the next generation of African marketing professionals.

