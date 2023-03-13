KAMPALA —The Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) in partnership with International Organisation of Employers (IOE), Synapse Center and Microsoft has announced that applications for the Tech@Work Program are now open in Uganda.

Tech@Work is an initiative aimed at supporting 5000 Ugandan youth acquire in-demand digital skills and entrepreneurial expertise to boost career development.

The eligible applicants must be between 16 to 35 years old, should have completed primary school and must possess a strong desire to become an entrepreneur or intrapreneur.

The program will be a nine-day online training course.

Participants will learn the essentials of digital connectivity, introductory courses on widely used collaborative presentation and data management software.

Participants will receive a certificate upon completion of the course.

Apply for the Tech@Work Program through this link https://synapsecenter.org/tawen/

About Federation of Uganda Employers

The Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) is the premier voice of Employers on social and economic issues in Uganda.

It is recognized both locally and internationally as the sole employers’ body in Uganda and exists to enhance Employers’ competitiveness through policy advocacy, provision of business support services, fostering sustainable employment relations and job creation.

For over 60 years, FUE has supported startups, small and medium enterprises and large organisations to thrive. FUE derives its mandate from the International Labour Organisation. FUE derives its mandate from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) tripartite declaration and works with the Government and Trade Unions to advance decent work for economic growth.

For more information contact the FUE Focal Person, Ruth Atim, ruth.atim@fuemployers.org | 0781 410 896.

