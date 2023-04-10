KAMPALA — President Kaguta Museveni hosted the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is on a working visit to Uganda.

The two leaders discussed ways to further bolster both countries’ excellent cordial bilateral relations.

During his visit to Uganda, Dr Jaishankar will inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University in Jinja and officiate at the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project, according to the presidency.

Dr. Jaishankar who arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Monday evening was received by Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Vincent Ssempijja.

In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said that he is hopeful regarding the discussions to take forward South-South cooperation.

“Arrived in Uganda this afternoon. Glad to be received by Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja. Look forward to productive discussions to take forward South-South cooperation, Jaishankar tweeted along with pictures.

“The External Affairs Minister is expected to hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister General [Jeje] Odongo, call on the leadership of the country and meet other ministers,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said on Sunday.

A bilateral Memorandum of Understanding between both Uganda and Indian on setting up of the first ever campus of NFSU outside India also likely to be signed during the visit, according a person familiar with the visit.

The Minister will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project and address the trade and business community of Uganda.

He will also address the Indian trade and business community of Uganda.

