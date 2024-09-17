ENTEBBE, Uganda – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Africa is hosting a two-day regional workshop at Imperial Gold View Hotel Entebbe. The event aimed to strengthen the role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in improving the food environment through better food packaging and labeling.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop on Monday, Dr. Antonio Querido, FAO Representative in Uganda, highlighted the significance of food packaging and labeling in shaping consumer choices and behavior.

“Food packaging and labeling are critical communication tools for consumers, influencing their decisions and habits,” he said.

Querido noted that non-regulated food environments expose populations to unhealthy diets, increasing the risk of related diseases and mortalities.

“Proper food packaging and labeling can nurture healthy eating habits, inform food regulations, and align public policies with education programs,” he emphasized.

He says food packaging and labeling are essential communication tools for consumers, influencing their choices and behavior which aligns with the commitment made by Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya during the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit in New York to improve access to healthy and safe diets.

“Our project aims to enhance nutrition outcomes in the IGAD region by strengthening the capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to implement responsible food packaging and labeling. We’ve engaged stakeholders in the three countries to identify gaps and challenges in food standards and recommend solutions.”

Querido notes that in Uganda, urbanization, population growth, and increased disposable income have led to a surge in consumption of processed and unhealthy food.

“Inadequate food packaging and labeling have resulted in unhealthy levels of salts, free sugars, saturated and trans fats in fast convenient foods. A 2020 study found that 86% of food adverts in Kampala schools promoted unhealthy foods, increasing the risk of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).”

The prevalence of hypertension and diabetes among adults is rising, with women having a higher prevalence. Currently, 33% of annual deaths in Uganda are attributed to NCDs.

He underscored that proper food packaging and labeling can nurture healthy eating habits and lifestyles through education and informed food choices. Standard labeling and advertising can guide the food industry on product reformulation and provide consumers with relevant information.

He said that in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, supporting regulations related to food packaging and labeling will be critical in promoting economic growth and lifting 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty.

Mr. Fred Ahimbisibwe, Commissioner in charge of food trade at the Ministry of Trade said that (MSMEs) are the backbone of Uganda’s economy, and their contribution to enhancing regional trade for agro-food commodities cannot be overstated.

“As we strive to achieve the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), MSMEs will play a pivotal role in boosting intra-African trade and economic growth.”

However, he noted that to fully participate in regional and international trade, Ugandan MSMEs must meet stringent packaging requirements. “This is non-negotiable. The implementation of regulations related to food packaging, labeling, and health will be critical for SMEs to compete effectively in the AfCFTA market.”

To support MSMEs, said stakeholders must enhance their capacity in the food and agricultural sector including access to better packaging materials, improved labeling, and adherence to ethical and environmentally friendly practices.

“By doing so, we can ensure; sustainable healthy diets for all Ugandans, increased tax revenue through compliant businesses, and environmental conservation through responsible packaging practices.”

Ahimbisibwe called for prioritization of sustainability to ensure that packaging materials are recyclable and reusable to minimize waste and mitigate the environmental impact of our agricultural sector.

Ms. Namusoke Samalie, Assistant Commissioner of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the vital role MSMEs play in Uganda’s food systems.

“These businesses drive local agriculture, process raw materials, and produce fortified foods that contribute to better nutrition and food security. Thanks to MSMEs, Uganda has made significant strides in transforming raw agricultural products into safe, affordable, and nutritious foods, positively impacting local and regional food environments.”

She highlighted Uganda’s commitment to food systems as;

Scaling up breastfeeding and optimal complementary feeding practices.

Enforcing regulations on marketing breastmilk substitutes.

Expanding the Baby-Friendly Health Facility Initiative (BFHI).

Fortifying staple foods to address micronutrient deficiencies, and

Promoting healthy eating and lifestyles through presidential initiatives.

“By strengthening the regulatory environment, empowering MSMEs, and improving labeling practices, Uganda aims to enhance food security, boost regional trade, and create economic opportunities, particularly for youth.”

“These efforts are critical to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 and 3, ending hunger and ensuring healthy lives.”

Ms. Nassali Hudah Tamale, Secretary General of the Institute Packaging Partners of Uganda, highlighted the significance of packaging for entrepreneurs, but also noted the challenges that hinder its effective use.

The primary obstacle, she said is the high cost of packaging materials, exacerbated by manufacturers’ requirement for large minimum order quantities, which is unfeasible for MSMEs.

“The high cost of packaging materials forces MSMEs to rely on resellers, who buy in bulk and sell in smaller quantities, making customization impossible.”

She also decried policy barriers noting that the Ugandan government’s tax on imported paper, aimed at promoting local production, limits variety and increases production costs for MSMEs seeking specialized packaging materials.

“Local paper producers in Uganda often don’t offer the desired variety, such as virgin paper, making it difficult for MSMEs to access suitable packaging products.”

Nassali says to overcome these challenges, it’s essential to address the policy and regulatory environment, as well as provide support for MSMEs to access affordable and customizable packaging solutions. This could involve initiatives such as tax exemptions or reductions for importing specialized packaging materials, or programs to help MSMEs access financing for packaging needs.

Additionally, she called for fostering partnerships between MSMEs, packaging manufacturers, and government agencies to help bridge the gap in accessing suitable packaging materials and promote the growth of the MSME sector in Uganda.

Some statistics mentioned include:

Food and Nutrition Situation

2022 estimates show an 11% increase in the cost of a healthy diet compared to 2021.

35.5% of the global population, or 28.3 billion people, cannot afford a healthy diet.

924.8 million people in Africa face this challenge, an increase of 24.6 million from 2021.

Child and Adult Overweight and Obesity

The global prevalence of overweight has stagnated at 5.6%.

By 2030, 5.7% of children under five are projected to be overweight.

Adult obesity has increased from 12.1% in 2012 to 15.8% in 2022.

The workshop aimed to build consensus, identify areas for capacity-building, and work towards stronger, more sustainable food systems that meet the nutritional needs of all people, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The FAO, in partnership with the Ugandan government, the private sector, and other stakeholders, pledged to continue to support MSMEs in improving food packaging and labeling, promoting healthy diets, and enhancing trade in Africa.

The regional workshop marked a crucial step towards strengthening the role of MSMEs in improving the food environment in Uganda and Eastern Africa. By addressing challenges and leveraging opportunities, stakeholders can work together to create a more sustainable, equitable, and healthy food system for all.

