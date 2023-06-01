LUWEERO – The National Women’s Council on Wednesday organized a specialized training program on best agricultural practices for women leaders from Wakiso and Mukono districts. The training took place at the Kawumu Presidential Demonstration Farm in Luweero district, where participants learned about various aspects of farming, including pineapple growing, poultry, banana farming, coffee plantations, mushroom cultivation, fish farming, rabbit rearing, and cattle management.

The training aimed to equip women leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to maximize agricultural productivity and improve household incomes. Led by Mr. Gandugga Geoffrey, the Farm Manager, a team of officials guided the participants through the best practices for each agricultural activity. The women were enthusiastic about learning and actively participated in the training sessions.

Princess Nassolo Pauline, a Private Secretary to the President on Women Affairs, delivered an inspiring speech during the training during which she urged the participants to apply what they had learned in their respective areas and become agents of change. Recognizing the pivotal role of women in the agricultural sector, Princess Nassolo emphasized the importance of their leadership in achieving the President’s vision of improving household incomes.

The Deputy Executive Director of the National Women’s Council, Ms. Emily Akullu, expressed her gratitude for the recent allocation of Institutional Support to the council structures. She highlighted the positive impact of these funds in empowering council members to mobilize women and community members for government development programs. Ms. Akullu noted that many of the visiting women leaders were already engaged in agricultural activities but lacked the skills to maximize returns from their farms. She expressed optimism that the knowledge gained during the training would be a game-changer, leading to increased production and value addition.

Esther Baroma Nakyazze, the Women’s Council Chairperson for Mukono, shared her experience from the study visit noting that the training had exposed them to innovative techniques for maximizing production from small pieces of land, which are prevalent in their localities. Mrs. Baroma pledged to implement the learned practices and also pass on the knowledge to individuals in their neighborhoods. The issue of fake seedlings available on the market was raised by the participants, who appealed for supplies from the Presidential Farm to ensure quality and authenticity.

Sherry Kalyebara, the Women’s Council Chairperson for Wakiso, expressed her satisfaction with the acquired skills and mentioned their readiness to apply for funding under the Parish Development Model. She aimed to create demonstration farms in their respective areas for the benefit of other Ugandans. Ms. Kalyebara commended the National Women’s Council and the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development for their forward-thinking approach and commitment to exposing leaders to best agricultural practices.

The specialized training program was a significant step toward empowering women leaders in the agricultural sector. With their newfound knowledge, these women are poised to make a substantial impact on agricultural productivity in Wakiso and Mukono. By implementing best practices and sharing their expertise, they are helping to drive sustainable development and improve livelihoods in their communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related