KAMPALA – As Uganda’s construction industry continues to grow, driven by government infrastructure projects and a housing boom, cement manufacturers face pressure to meet demand while controlling costs. Simba Cement, a leading market player, is leveraging its newly launched clinker plant in West Pokot, Kenya, to reduce production costs and support the Ugandan government’s affordable housing agenda.

According to Ms. Edna Agwata, Simba Cement’s Sales Manager, the plant’s proximity to the company’s Tororo plant in Uganda ensures logistical efficiency, reduced transport costs, and a lower carbon footprint. “Our new clinker plant provides a unique logistical advantage, enabling us to pass on cost savings to customers while ensuring top-grade cement is readily available,” she said during a press briefing at FairWay Hotel in Kampala.

The new plant will also enable Simba Cement to respond quickly to changes in demand and reduce lead times, improving customer service. “The new plant will allow us to respond quickly to changes in demand and reduce our lead times, enhancing our service to customers,” Ms. Agwata added.

The $220 million plant, launched on April 8, 2024, has a daily production capacity of 6,000 tonnes, or approximately two million tonnes annually, making it one of the largest clinker plants in the region. This will significantly reduce Simba Cement’s reliance on imported clinker.

The new plant is expected to support the growth of Uganda’s construction industry and beyond. With cement demand growing rapidly in the region, driven by infrastructure development and housing construction, Simba Cement’s new plant will help meet this demand and support industry growth.

According to Mr. Heet Raval, Simba Cement’s Marketing Manager, the new plant will enable the company to save up to 30% on production costs, allowing it to offer customers the best possible prices without compromising on quality. “We are committed to supporting the government’s vision of affordable housing, and this new plant is a key part of that strategy,” said Mr. Raval.

Simba Cement offers a range of products to suit different construction needs, including Simba Cement 32.5R for general-purpose applications, Simba Cement 32.5N for civil works and large-scale projects, and Simba Power 42.5 for heavy-duty projects requiring high strength and durability. These products cater to various construction requirements, making Simba Cement a versatile choice for builders, contractors, and homeowners.

Simba Cement’s logistical advantage is expected to have a significant impact on the construction industry in Uganda and beyond. With the ability to produce high-quality cement at a lower cost, Simba Cement will support industry growth and help meet the increasing demand for cement.

In addition to the new clinker plant, Simba Cement has invested in expanding its distribution network and improving customer service. The company has established a network of dealers and distributors across Uganda and the region, making its products easily accessible to customers.

