Daudi Migereko, former Minister of Energy and Mineral Development and Lands, Housing and Urban Development in the Government of Uganda, has been recognized by the Business Trend Setters Galore for his transformative role in financial inclusion for women and people at the bottom of the pyramid.

Migereko received his accolade at a function held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel earlier this month, graced by Ms. Joyce Ssebugwawo, the current Minister of State for Information, Communication Technology, and National Guidance.

He is credited for his pivotal role in establishing FINCA Uganda in 1992, alongside the late Sam Kigwana and Rupert Scofield. The trio set up the first women’s financial inclusion groups, Kimanto Twegaite and Wakitaka Biribawa, providing financial education, training, and loans to empower women. This initiative marked the birth of village banking, now a cornerstone of Uganda’s financial system.

Since its inception, FINCA Uganda has grown to operate 30 branches across the country, offering financial education, training, and access to customers at the bottom of the pyramid. Its impact extends beyond Uganda, with operations in neighboring countries in the Great Lakes region.

In his acceptance remarks, Migereko dedicated the accolade to the late Rupert Scofield, saying: “He was a great man. A purposefully driven gentleman with a great vision. He was determined to fight poverty globally. This is a vision we still uphold.”

The Business Trend Setter Awards is an annual event that seeks to recognize transformers in both the private and public sectors. This year’s Trend Setters Forum was held under the theme “Artificial Intelligence, Your Mind, and Your Business.”

Other key figures recognized for their contributions included veteran journalist Bart Kakooza and Asharaf Ssemwogerere.

The awards ceremony highlighted the importance of innovation and leadership in shaping Uganda’s business landscape.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

