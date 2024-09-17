KAMPALA — The new Kabira Country Club 360-apartment hotel with a built-up area of 110,000 square meters build up area is now ready.

The facility, a remarkable expansion of Kabira Country Club’s hospitality services, has been elevated them to 5-star excellence.

“Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia , this transformation sets a new benchmark in luxury, comfort and exceptional service,” the Ruparelia Group, promoters of the popular hospitality amenity said in an update on Monday.

Accordingly, each detail has been meticulously crafted to ensure that every guest experiences nothing less than perfection, enhancing our members’ experience and making sure that this shines through in every corner of the club, making it the premier destination for leisure and refinement.

The budding magnificent apartment hotel, located in Bukoto in the outskirts of Kampala city join the group of hotels and apartments as one of the 2024 Ruparelia Group business projects.

With over 300 properties in Kampala and other major towns like Mukono, Jinja, Mbale and Mbarara, the company that has the largest number of ongoing real estate projects, is also the largest private owner of commercial land in Kampala.

