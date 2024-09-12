NAIROBI, KENYA – Equity Bank has launched a groundbreaking innovation program aimed at empowering African youth to develop cutting-edge solutions for the continent’s most pressing challenges.

The program, which kicked off on September 1, brings together 50 talented young scholars from 14 African countries for an intensive six-month training session in Nairobi, Kenya. The scholars will undergo rigorous training in technology and innovation, with a focus on developing practical solutions for real-world problems.

According to Equity Bank’s CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, the program is designed to unlock the potential of African youth and position them as leaders in driving innovation and resilience across the continent.

“Africa’s future depends on its ability to innovate and adapt to emerging challenges,” Dr. Mwangi said during the program’s launch ceremony. “We are committed to empowering our youth with the skills and knowledge needed to drive positive change and create a brighter future for all.”

The program is part of Equity Bank’s broader strategy to support Africa’s recovery and resilience through innovation and technology. The bank has partnered with E&M Technology to deliver the program, which includes mentorship, training, and access to resources and funding.

Participants will work on projects addressing key challenges such as financial inclusion, healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability. The program culminates in a showcase event where participants will present their projects to a panel of industry experts and investors.

Equity Bank’s innovation program is set to become a benchmark for youth empowerment initiatives across Africa, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to driving positive change and fostering a culture of innovation on the continent.

